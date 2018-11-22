Vets honored with quilts

Lifting the spirits of veterans was the mission Catherine Roberts took away from a dream of bestowing a quilt on her son serving in Iraq when she founded the Quilts of Valor Foundation in 2003.

All veteran recipients interviewed showed appreciation for the volunteers from the Chickasaw County chapter who assembled the quilts and presented them to 24 veterans at the Holy Family Activity Center Sunday.

“It’s something I’ll always cherish,” said Sgt. Michael Lindner, who served the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam. Lindner received a quilt alongside his father Merlin, a corporal who served the Army, Pacific theater during World War II.

