VFW holds annual pancake breakfast this past Sunday

Pancakes and sausage were in the air when you walked through the doors at the Nashua VFW Hall on Sunday morning. The crowd began at 10 a.m. when the doors opened and it was noticeable that residents wanted to support the local veterans while filling up on pancakes.All you can eat pancakes and sausages were on the menu and no one walked away hungry. Many residents came out to support the Veteran Hall remodel project after seeing what a great job they have done already.The Nashua VFW, American Legion and Auxiliary members helped with this fundraiser and started getting ready early to feed all who attended. They made sure everyone had enough food along with the great conversation.For the complete story see the 2/2/2017 Nashua Reporter.