Viral photo leads to national TV interview

Some moments are bigger than the game. Sometimes unexpectedly so.

Last Monday morning, Charles City varsity football player Mario Hoefer and New Hampton’s Carter Steinlage were seated next to the field where one of those moments happened, recording an interview to be aired on national television.

T.J. Holmes, longtime journalist and current anchor of the news program GMA3 — a spinoff of ABC’s Good Morning America show — asked Hoefer and Steinlage questions about their actions on the football field during Charles City’s game against New Hampton on Sept. 3.

“Fellas, I am in awe of you,” Holmes told the two young men. “You’ve said something that a lot of adults in this country could actually learn something from.”

Holmes expressed his admiration for both student-athletes as he closed the segment.

“Given a lot of the stuff we see in both social media and regular media — and how we often treat each other — you two are a very good example of how it’s OK to be a good guy and do the right thing, even if it’s inconvenient,” Holmes said.

The Comets took a 14-8 win over the Chickasaws that night, but the final score isn’t remembered nearly as much as the photo, which, as they say, “went viral.”

