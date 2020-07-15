Home / News / Virus claims another area celebration

Virus claims another area celebration

Wed, 07/15/2020 - 2:39pm Bob Fenske
Little Brown Church calls off its annual Marriage Reunion

Little Brown Church Pastor Drew McHolm admitted it was one of the more difficult decisions his church has had to make but it was also the right one.

So there will be no Marriage Reunion this year at the famed church that sits just outside of Nashua.

“There are just too many risks involved,” McHolm said, “and as hard as it was to make that call, it was really the only decision we could make.”

COVID-19 has created another casualty. Chickasaw County’s “Festival Month” was basically canceled in June as Alta Vista Days, Dairy Days in Fredericksburg, Heartland Days in New Hampton,

Lawler’s Irish Fest and Water Over the Dam Days were not held. Only Water Over the Dam Days was postponed, but officials recently said the festival won’t be held in August, either.

The Chickasaw County 4-H and FFA Achievement Show was held last week, but it looked far different than in past years and was closed to the public.

— For more on this story, see the July 14 Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

