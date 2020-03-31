Home / News / Volunteer couple urges others to get educated on benefits of Cedar Valley Hospice
In early November, Cedar Valley Hospice Social Worker Katie Keller and Volunteer Coordinator Cortney Manning of Waverly visited volunteers Shirley and Ron Bonzer to award Ron with a certificate of appreciation for his volunteer service to Cedar Valley Hospice. Ron was receiving Cedar Valley Hospice services as well at the time, so they honored him with a handmade quilt, as we do with all our patients. Unbeknownst to Cortney, Ron’s favorite color is blue because of the nickname “Blue” he was given by his co

Tue, 03/31/2020 - 8:00pm Bob Fenske
Organization works to take the ‘pressure’ off of family members
By: 
Submitted by Cedar Valley Hospice

Shirley and Ron Bonzer of Plainfield loved their roles as Cedar Valley Hospice volunteers. They began volunteering together because Shirley wanted to give back to the organization that served her father 30 years ago. 

Ron says he was there to “help drive her around” to visit families. However, it didn’t take long for Ron to want to take on a larger role helping patients.

“I got to where I kinda liked it — being able to connect with people, especially about the history from around here — it was nice,” said Ron, who was a long-time entrepreneur in Waverly and around Iowa. 

For more on this story see the March 31 Tribune.

