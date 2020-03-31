Volunteer couple urges others to get educated on benefits of Cedar Valley Hospice

Shirley and Ron Bonzer of Plainfield loved their roles as Cedar Valley Hospice volunteers. They began volunteering together because Shirley wanted to give back to the organization that served her father 30 years ago.

Ron says he was there to “help drive her around” to visit families. However, it didn’t take long for Ron to want to take on a larger role helping patients.

“I got to where I kinda liked it — being able to connect with people, especially about the history from around here — it was nice,” said Ron, who was a long-time entrepreneur in Waverly and around Iowa.

