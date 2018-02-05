Volunteering helps cut down on that food bill

Anyone who is willing to spare two hours a month to help others can qualify for a discounted food program with distribution in New Hampton, regardless of income.

The Self Help And Resource Exchange food program or S.H.A.R.E. can offer up to a 50 percent savings on nutritious food for just two hours of any kind of volunteer service each month.

“It has nothing to do with income; if you eat, you qualify,” said volunteer and coordinator Linda Heiselman, who brought the program to New Hampton over two decades ago.

In-person signup begins Thursday, May 3 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the New Hampton Community Center next to City Hall, in the Economic Development Office. Enrollment is done month-to-month and is not locked in.

