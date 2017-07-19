Volunteers paddle to clean rivers

The hunt for trash continued this past week as volunteers embarked on the last leg of Project AWARE’s 2017 route along the upper Cedar River.

It’s the first time AWARE has visited Mitchell and Floyd counties, Project AWARE coordinator Lynette Seigley said.

“There was interest locally in having us come, and also there’s a lot going on in the upper Cedar in terms of water quantity and quality issues, so it was a chance to highlight what’s going on up here,” she said.

Project AWARE spent two nights this week camping in Charles City at Riverfront Park on a mission to purge Iowa waters from the tires, styrofoam and scrap metal that goes unnoticed in the rural river landscape.

The annual expedition is marking its 15th year, Seigley said, and chooses a new river route to clean each year.

Twenty or so local residents from Floyd and Mitchell counties volunteered to join this year’s event, Seigley said, and the Floyd County Ikes and Floyd County Conservation are also helping with trash disposal.

