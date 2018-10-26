Voters flocking to polls early

The pace of early and absentee voting has picked up a notch recently, and officials at the Chickasaw County Auditor’s Office are expecting more to come.

As of Tuesday, the Auditor’s Office had given out 1,851 ballots — either by mail or through early voting at the courthouse, and received 1,190 ballots back although they will remain sealed until after early voting is completed on Monday, Nov. 5, the day before the election.

The Auditor’s Office has also announced it will be open the next two Saturdays to facilitate both pre-registration, which is due on Saturday, and early voting. The following Saturday, Nov. 3, the Auditor’s Office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

