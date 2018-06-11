Home / News / Voters head to polls today for ‘mid-term’

Voters head to polls today for ‘mid-term’

Tue, 11/06/2018 - 7:00am Bob Fenske

After a campaign that seemed to last forever, voters, at least the ones who didn’t cast an early ballot or vote absentee, will head to the polls today [Tuesday].
Experts say voter turnout could be strong for the “mid-term” election because of a number of close statewide and congressional races.
And in Chickasaw County, there are also three contested races — two for supervisor seats and one for the recorder’s office.
Voting centers opened this morning at 7 a.m., and polls close at 9 p.m., and for those who aren’t quite sure where they’re supposed to vote, they can call the Chickasaw County Auditor’s Office.
