Voters overwhelmingly approve continuing NICC bond levy

Tue, 09/18/2018 - 3:17pm Bob Fenske
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Voters in the Northeast Iowa Community College district overwhelmingly passed a public measure to continue a bond levy for various infrastructure needs at the community college that has campuses in Calmar and Peosta.
Voters in all nine counties that contain school districts in the NICC service area, which includes parts of Chickasaw County, overall supported the measure about 84 percent for, to 16 percent against. The measure needed just 61 percent support across the service area to pass.
Voters supported the measure in the school district of New Hampton about 78 percent for, to 22 percent against, and in Turkey Valley 85 percent for, to 15 percent against.
