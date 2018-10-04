Voters will need to show identification to cast ballots in June primary

The final day to preregister and be eligible to vote for the June 5 primary election is Friday, May 25, by 5 p.m.

Registration forms can be obtained from the Chickasaw County Auditor’s Office, second floor of the Courthouse or the state or county auditors’ websites at www.sos.state.ia.us and www.chickasawcoia.org. Voters can register in person during regular office hours 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Voters will be required to show identification.

