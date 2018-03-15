The wait pays off for N-P speech students

This is how speech works.

You get a Division I rating at state on a Saturday and then you wait two agonizingly long days for the Iowa High School Speech Association to post the All-State Speech Festival qualifiers on its website.

OK, maybe it’s not two full days of torture because the IHSSA lets speech competitors in advance know that it won’t be releasing the names via the association’s website until sometime Monday afternoon.

But boy oh boy, it’s a long couple of hours.

For two Nashua-Plainfield High School students, though, the torment was worth it as both senior Levi Williamson and junior Tanner Striegel learned late Monday — in entirely different ways — that they’re heading to Cedar Falls on March 26 for the All-State Festival.

“I think I refreshed a 100 times, or maybe it was a thousand,” Williamson said, “and then, well, then, I sort of went nuts with the celebration. … I’ve done speech all four years, and to finally get to All-State, well, it was huge.”

