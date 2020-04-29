Wanted: Kids interested in ‘trade’ careers

Adam Geerts doesn’t mince words when it comes to the shortage of folks seeking employment in the “trades.”

“We have to get our schools to understand that not every single kid needs to go to a four-year college,” the owner of Geerts Plumbing and Heating said. “Seriously, we have good jobs available in the trades. I want kids to know that they can go to school for a year or two, get a great job and not be $100,000 in debt.”

Inside this week’s Tribune is the newspaper’s annual Spring Home Improvement section that includes dozens of advertisers and severalstories. And while some of us are do-it-yourselfers, even the handiest of folks often need plumbers; heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technicians and electricians not only in emergencies, but to finish those home improvement projects.

