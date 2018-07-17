Warm, muggy Achievement Show hits right notes

Dennis and Kendra Crooks wondered what was going on both Sunday night and the days leading up to the annual Chickasaw County 4-H and FFA Achievement Show “Family Fun Night.”

Kendra had faced plenty of questions at work about her career at the Chickasaw County ISU Extension office, and on Tuesday night, someone across the table playfully kicked Dennis when the time came to announce the county’s 4-H Hall of Fame selection.

“I was wondering if something was in the works,” Kendra said, “but I never really thought it was this. I just knew, or at least had a feeling, that something was up.”

