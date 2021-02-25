Warming up the evening

They came dressed to the hilt.

The girls shined in their dresses and showed off their corsages to their friends, other dads and, yes, complete strangers.

The dads showed that they clean up very well, too. They broke out the ties, the sweaters and sport coats.

In other words, it was your typical Father/Daughter Sweetheart Dinner and Dance, which has become one of the most popular events on the New Hampton Parks and Recreation annual calendar. And little things like a global pandemic and a minor polar vortex couldn’t change that fact.

“It went really, really well,” Parks and Recreation Program Manager Tara Hackman said, “and honestly, having a limit on the number of people actually worked out well. It was so much nicer because we weren’t falling over each other. I think the kids really loved it.”

That really was about the only difference this year; instead of letting in “all comers,” the two organizations that sponsored the event — Parks and Recreation and New Horizons-Chamber — limited the number of attendees to 120.

