Water Over the Dam Days set to deliver ‘Winning Weekend’

Hitting the jackpot in Nashua will be easy as Water Over the Dam Days begins its four-day run Thursday with a celebration themed “A Winning Weekend!”

"Water Over the Dam Days comes together every year with so much fun for all ages,” said Tori Ulrichs, who is one of the lead organizers of the celebration.

“We offer a car show, inflatables, a fantastic parade, and volleyball tournament just to mention a few of the events. Water Over the Dam Days brings many people home for a weekend of fun. "

The celebration will begin on Thursday evening on Main Street with games and activities for the whole family. Pedal Tractor Pull, Scratch Cupcakes and Eager Beavers 4H group will host a meal beginning at 5 p.m.

— For more on Water Over the Dam Days, see the June 20 Tribune and the June 22 Reporter