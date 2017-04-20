Home / News / Water rates, franchise fee top discussion with Nashua Council

Thu, 04/20/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Sewer rates and the long talked about franchise fee with MidAmerican Energy were hot topics of conversation on Monday during Nashua’s City Council meeting.A number of citizens are concerned about the water and sewer rates raises, and that is especially the older residents who are on a fixed income.Resident Alma Wilder voiced her concerns about paying more for a utility bill when she said she does not use the water and sewer that she pays for now.She is charged the minimum amount every month and her utility bill rose when the garbage totes were delivered.Mayor Angie Dietz reminded residents that water and sewer rates have not been raised for years, and one of the recommendations made during a recent audit was to “update” the city’s rates.Meanwhile, the city and MidAmerican appear to be at an “impasse,” according to MidAmerican Franchise Manager Mark Reinders.He came to the meeting to answer any questions or concerns the City Council had about this issue and to see if they could work out an agreement and move the process along.For the complete story see the 4/20/2017 Nashua Reporter.

