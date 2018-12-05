Home / News / Watoto Children’s Choir visits Nashua

Watoto Children’s Choir visits Nashua

Sat, 05/12/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Nashua First Congregational Church proudly hosted the Watoto Children’s Choir for the second time on Wednesday evening during the Midwest leg of its tour. It was the choir’s second visit.
The children, who range in age from 7 to 13, share their love of God through stories, music and dance.
A slideshow played in the background showing their homeland in Uganda, located just north of Rwanda in west central Africa, while sharing others’ stories of growth.
