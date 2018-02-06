In a way, love story continues

Jane Manges knows that four hours is her limit.

“Heck, I’m going to be 88 on Saturday,” she said with a laugh, but the truth of the matter is that going back to the jewelry store where she and her late husband worked side-by-side is more than a little emotional.

“I can only walk by his workbench so many times,” she said, “and then, like I told you yesterday, I turn into a blubbering idiot. It’s nice to see people, and so many people say so many wonderful things about my husband … but you’re not married to someone for 65 years and not miss him.”

