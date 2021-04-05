We’re all in this together

Dawn Heying stood in the top row of the Mikkelson Park baseball grandstand Friday evening and looked down at the crowd gathered for the start of the Their Fight Is Our Fight 5K run/walk.

And on what would have been her daughter’s 24th birthday, she found peace.

“I may have been physically tired,” the New Hampton resident said, “but emotionally, it was great because in that moment … I knew we weren’t alone and that this is going to help people.”

This was a 5K run/walk that began as a way to remember Brittney Heying, who died from suicide last July. It grew into an event that promoted suicide prevention and mental health awareness.

The idea was simple: Celebrate Brittney’s birthday with something she loved to do. Run.

It worked. Very well.

More than 300 residents — many local, some who traveled a fair distance — took part in the run and walk. They stayed for dinner and a heart wrenching, yet powerful, video that featured families and friends remembering close to 50 people — again some local, some not — who left us too soon because of suicide.

