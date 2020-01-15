Home / News / We’re closing in on our time in the spotlight

We’re closing in on our time in the spotlight

Wed, 01/15/2020 - 12:00pm Bob Fenske
Party members will gather on Feb. 3 to kick off the 2020 presidential race
By: 
Bob Fenske

We are now less  than three weeks away from that event that always has Iowa leading the national news.

Yep, the caucuses are almost here, and for some, that’s great news because when the last “vote” is counted, that means the rest of the country will leave us alone for a while.

Chickasaw County Republicans and Democrats announced their sites for the caucuses that will be held on Monday, Feb. 3 throughout the county.

For more on this story see the January 14 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here