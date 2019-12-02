We’re heading for school in June

The gallows humor at New Hampton Community Schools these days is that maybe the district should order fireworks because students may still be trying to wrap up the 2018-19 school year on the Fourth of July.

Hey, the past three weeks have been brutal, but winter would have to completely shut down Northeast Iowa for a month or so before that joke would become reality.

Still, it’s been a heck of a run by Old Man Winter.

As of Friday, New Hampton had held full days of classes only six times in the past 18 scheduled school days, and all of a sudden, the school year has not only extended past Memorial Day but it now won’t end until June has arrived.

— For more on this story, see the Feb. 12 New Hampton Tribune.