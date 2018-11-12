We have a winner

Jason Speltz was pretty sure this revival of sorts would be a big success, but the New Horizons-Chamber director was still a little nervous on Thursday before “Ho Ho Ho to New Hampton Let’s Go!” kicked off.

The fretting was for naught, for the event — which conjured up Christmas seasons past — was a huge success.

“Considering how cold it was outside and how many school activities we had going, it was magnificent,” Speltz said. “We’re just ecstatic with the way it went. I talked to a lot of parents and every single one said this was awesome. We found — or maybe re-found — something we definitely want to keep.”

— For more on this story, see the Dec. 11 New Hampton Tribune.