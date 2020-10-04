We may have a snowy Easter

Winter may not be done with us quite yet as the National Weather Service office in La Crosse, Wis., is warning that a strong, early spring storm system will track across the Midwest on Easter Sunday and Monday.

Depending on the exact track of the storm system — and forecasters say there’s plenty of time for the storm’s path to change — snowfall of anywhere from 2 to 6 inches are expected, and because it will be of the wet and heavy variety, some tree damage may occur.

As the storm system moves out of the area, winds out of the north are expected to pick up and gust as high as 33 miles per hour, creating the possibility of blowing and drifting snow.

And either way, it’s going to feel more like December than April once the storm departs as highs will only top out in the 30s through at least mid-week and lows will fall into the teens. The averages for this time of the year? Highs are in the mid-50s and lows are above the freezing mark.

So yeah, it’s going to be cold, but at least we wrote an entire story without using Coronavirus or COVID-19. That's something, right?