Weather dampens bridge, field work

The area saw a little needed drying out over the weekend as area rivers were expected to hold at minor flood stage.

On Thursday Chickasaw County had about 16 areas where roads were closed such as washouts, County Engineer Dusten Rolando said. That called for simple repairs such as salvaging the washed out rock that could be, from the ditches, and placing new, quarried rock if needed.

Friday morning, a couple of closures reopened, and Rolando was hoping for more into Monday.

