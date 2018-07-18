Weather tosses pull a curveball
Wed, 07/18/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Kenwood Avenue Nationals has to scrub Friday night but gets on track Saturday
By:
Bob Fenske
As far as Julie and Jim Eckenrod and Gordon and Melanie Davis are concerned, Mother Nature owes them big time in 2019.
Because she made a mess out of the Kenwood Avenue Nationals in 2018.
Yet, the coordinators of the annual National Tractor Pullers Association’s event were far from downcast despite a weekend that saw Friday night’s pull canceled because of rain and Saturday night’s pull draw a smaller-than-normal crowd.
— For more on this story, see the July 17 New Hampton Tribune.