Weather tosses pull a curveball

Wed, 07/18/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Kenwood Avenue Nationals has to scrub Friday night but gets on track Saturday
Bob Fenske

As far as Julie and Jim Eckenrod and Gordon and Melanie Davis are concerned, Mother Nature owes them big time in 2019.
Because she made a mess out of the Kenwood Avenue Nationals in 2018.
Yet, the coordinators of the annual National Tractor Pullers Association’s event were far from downcast despite a weekend that saw Friday night’s pull canceled because of rain and Saturday night’s pull draw a smaller-than-normal crowd.
