Wedding Expo introduces fiancés, local businesses

Planning, dreaming and taste-testing made an exciting Sunday afternoon for brides to be and their families as Let’s Go! Tour and Travel along with the Nashua Town and Country Club presented the first annual Northeast Iowa Wedding Expo.

Sunday afternoon, brides to be came with friends and families to see what wedding services were available from 23 area vendors for their upcoming wedding, such as engagement pictures, invitations, music and details of the honeymoon trip.

— For more on this story, see the April 11 Nashua Reporter.