Welcome to the Arctic

Lacey McGrath put it simply when the Mercy Family Clinic nurse practitioner was asked Sunday about this week’s frigid forecast.

“It’s not safe, period,” she said of temperatures that are expect- ed to dip to near 30 below both Wednesday and Thursday mornings. “Frostbite can happen in minutes, and my advice, any provider’s advice, is this: Stay inside.”

Remember December and all those 40-degree days? Well, Old Man Winter is making up for it with a vengeance, and after a storm dropped up to six inches of wind-driven snow on the area overnight Sunday, it’s about to get

cold — real cold — in and around Chickasaw County.

Temperatures dropped below zero Monday and won’t get above zero until Friday.

— For more on this story, see the Jan. 29 New Hampton Tribune.