Well, that’s a pretty nice day

So that’s what spring in March feels like?

Seriously, it’s been three years since we’ve had a March day quite like Sunday. Sure, it was windy, but it was also 64 degrees, and considering March 2019 and March 2018 had exactly zero days of 60-degree weather, a few gusts here and there weren’t all that bad.

Seriously, this was our first 60-degree March day since March 7, 2017, when the temperature rose to 66. A year ago, we didn’t crack 60 until April 8 and two years ago, we didn’t see anything close to 60 until April 23.

