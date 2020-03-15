Well, that’s a pretty nice day
Sun, 03/15/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
New Hampton basks in its first 60-degree March day since 2017
By:
Bob Fenske
So that’s what spring in March feels like?
Seriously, it’s been three years since we’ve had a March day quite like Sunday. Sure, it was windy, but it was also 64 degrees, and considering March 2019 and March 2018 had exactly zero days of 60-degree weather, a few gusts here and there weren’t all that bad.
Seriously, this was our first 60-degree March day since March 7, 2017, when the temperature rose to 66. A year ago, we didn’t crack 60 until April 8 and two years ago, we didn’t see anything close to 60 until April 23.
For more on this story see the March 10 Tribune.