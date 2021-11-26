A well-deserved retirement

Randy Sinnwell may not have all the boxes checked, but there’s quite a few marked off.

• He’s spent time wondering what day of the week it is

• Friends and relatives make helpful suggestions about how he should spend his free time

• His plans include fishing

• He has a good start on spoiling his grandchildren

He must be retired.

Well, technically, he’s not retired yet. With all the time off he’s accrued, Sinnwell is on “vacation” until the start of the year. That’s what happens when you’ve worked at the same place for 42 years…. and that place is the post office as a rural carrier.

Some of the numbers Randy compiled are amazing. In the time he’s spent at the Nashua Post Office, Randy has driven roughly 719,100 miles as a full-time employee, plus about another 18,720 as a substitute. He’s driven 14 vehicles in that time; the longest-lasting was a 1992 Chevy 2-wheel drive pick-up. He’s worn out approximately 136 sets of brakes, 140 sets of tires and most vehicles had from one to four transmissions replaced.

Sinnwell served approximately 3,670,000 mailboxes, delivered a million shoppers and about 9.5 million letters.

“No wonder my thumbs hurt.”

But the statistic that Randy and his wife Karen are the most proud of is 0. When Randy ran his last route in mid-September, he retired with no accidents in his 42 years.

“The last few weeks were terrifying,” he chuckled. “I kept thinking ‘I gotta make this, I gotta make this.’ But it’s been a good job, I feel good about the job I did and the friends I’ve made.”

When Randy — at age 24 — applied for the job, he didn’t get it at first.

--The entire story may be found in the Nov. 25 Reporter.