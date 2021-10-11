Home / News / Well, it was fun while it lasted ...

Well, it was fun while it lasted ...

Wed, 11/10/2021 - 11:46am Bob Fenske
After a great start to November, it's going to feel a little more winter like this week
By: 
Bob Fenske

Chickasaw County is about to get “seasonal.”

After a gorgeous start to November — temperatures were in the 50s and 60s for seven of the first 10 days of the month — our weather is going to get a little more normal in the coming days and that four-letter word — snow — may make an appearance as well.

The National Weather Service’s La Crosse, Wisconsin, office says that after one more day in the 50s on Wednesday, temperatures are expected to plunge for the rest of the week as highs over the weekend will be in the 30s.

And forecasters say there is a chance of rain and snow Thursday night into Friday, although the good news is this: If it does snow, it will be light — with less than an inch falling — and won’t stick around all that long.

