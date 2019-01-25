Home / News / Well, that turned into nothing

Well, that turned into nothing

Fri, 01/25/2019 - 12:00pm Bob Fenske
Latest winter storm turned to be all talk, very little snow
Bob Fenske

The latest storm to hit the New Hampton area turned out to be one gigantic dud, but it certainly messed up plenty of schedules along the way.
After virtually every school in Northeast Iowa called off classes and canceled extra-curricular activities Tuesday because the area was under a winter storm warning, we waited for the snow to arrive.
And we waited. And we waited some more for the 6 to 8 inches of new snow that was supposed to fall.
