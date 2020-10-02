Home / News / Well, that was a lot of fun!
Mon, 02/10/2020 - 11:15am Bob Fenske
Rotary’s ‘game show’ fundraiser proves to be a hit
By: 
Bob Fenske

New Hampton Rotary Club members weren’t quite sure what to expect last Thursday night.

Oh, they knew they were hosting a game show, “The Not so Newlywed Game,” but because it was a first-time fundraiser, they wondered if it would draw a crowd and provide a fun night.

There was no need to fret as the mission was accomplished on both fronts.

“I thought it was phenomenal,” Rotary Club President Kim Berns said. “My stomach hurt I was laughing so much. It was just a really fun night. The thing I really liked is it was such a diverse crowd. We had all types of people — young and old — both on stage and in the crowd. To pack that many people in on a week night, it says something about our community.”

For more on this story see the February 11 Tribune.

