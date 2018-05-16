Home / News / Well worth a group hug!

Well worth a group hug!

Wed, 05/16/2018 - 1:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Dorothy Huber

Members of the Nashua-Plainfield girls track team’s 4x800 relay — (from left) Kylie Laube, Kaylee Cerwinske, Faith Carpenter and Emma Sinnwell — embrace after they broke the school record in the event at last Thursday’s Class 1A state qualifying meet that was held in Nashua. Their record run (...) propelled them to this week’s state meet in Des Moines, where they will have plenty of company (...)
— For more on this story, see the May 17 Nashua Reporter.

