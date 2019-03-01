Home / News / Wellness Center gets workout over the holiday break

Wellness Center gets workout over the holiday break

Thu, 01/03/2019 - 10:21am Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Several community members were out getting their activity in on a snowy Saturday morning at the Husky Wellness Center.
Lanie Roberts, 9, of Nashua, was working on her serves for volleyball with her cousin Jessica Jacobs of Janesville, her mom Brenda Roberts and her brother Tucker, 11. The first volleyball program Brenda knew of for Lanie to join is not offered until sixth grade.
— For more on this story, see the Jan. 3 Nashua Reporter.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here