Wellness Center gets workout over the holiday break

Several community members were out getting their activity in on a snowy Saturday morning at the Husky Wellness Center.

Lanie Roberts, 9, of Nashua, was working on her serves for volleyball with her cousin Jessica Jacobs of Janesville, her mom Brenda Roberts and her brother Tucker, 11. The first volleyball program Brenda knew of for Lanie to join is not offered until sixth grade.

— For more on this story, see the Jan. 3 Nashua Reporter.