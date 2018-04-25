Home / News / Wellness Fair provides an education

Wellness Fair provides an education

Wed, 04/25/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
From sugar in drinks to germs on hands, event teaches lessons
By: 
Bob Fenske

Sara Wernimont laughed as she told the story of her “quick breakfast” Saturday morning.
“I love Reese's Peanut Butter Cups,” the dentist said, “but I may have to rethink that.”
Wernimont manned the Boeding and Speltz Family Dentistry booth at the Community Wellness Fair, and one of the items the booth had was the sugar content in various drinks and snacks.
And just how much sugar is in those peanut butter cups?
“Way too much,” she said, “but in all seriousness, it’s a good eye-opener when you see just how sugary those drinks and snacks are. I think a few people, me included, learned a few things here today.”
