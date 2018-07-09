Wet weather becomes the norm in area
The way it’s been going we may need Noah to show up with his ark soon.
The Nashua area received more than eight inches of rain in an eight-day period that ended Monday, and the rest of this week didn’t look all that great; in fact, National Weather Service forecasters were busy Tuesday issuing warnings about what they called “life-threatening” flooding.
“We had a lot of warm, humid air over us and it was a slow evolution with these storms,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Shea, who is based out of the La Crosse, Wis., office. “A lot of things added up for a couple of pretty hectic weather days, and actually it’s been, as everyone knows, a lot more than just a couple of days.”
— For more on this story, see the Sept. 6 Nashua Reporter.