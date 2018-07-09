Home / News / Wet weather becomes the norm in area

Wet weather becomes the norm in area

Fri, 09/07/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

The way it’s been going we may need Noah to show up with his ark soon.
The Nashua area received more than eight inches of rain in an eight-day period that ended Monday, and the rest of this week didn’t look all that great; in fact, National Weather Service forecasters were busy Tuesday issuing warnings about what they called “life-threatening” flooding.
“We had a lot of warm, humid air over us and it was a slow evolution with these storms,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Shea, who is based out of the La Crosse, Wis., office. “A lot of things added up for a couple of pretty hectic weather days, and actually it’s been, as everyone knows, a lot more than just a couple of days.”
— For more on this story, see the Sept. 6 Nashua Reporter.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here