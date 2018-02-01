What's your New Year's resolution?

Many New Year’s resolutions are made each January, but few are kept.

According to one commonly-cited statistic, only about eight percent of people who make New Year’s resolutions actually keep their resolutions. That’s a 92 percent failure rate, and that’s not good.

Yet, people still make them, year after year, and most of those people sincerely intend to keep them.

According to several sources, the six most common New Year’s resolutions include some version of losing weight or getting into better physical shape, getting organized, learning to say “no,” traveling more, spending more time with family and friends, and learning a new hobby or skill.

It was the physical fitness resolution that was on the minds of most New Hampton residents at the Chickasaw Wellness Complex on Friday morning — which makes sense, since the complex is a physical fitness center.

As he took a brisk walk around the indoor track, Ed Conway said that getting into shape was his top priority in the New Year. He said he’d had some heart issues, and that aerobic exercise certainly wouldn’t hurt his health. “I need to get my heartbeat up,” he said. “We’re very fortunate in this community to have a place like the wellness center here where people can do that.”

Lori Rosonke and Edna Franke also said that exercise was their top priority as they prepared to do just that on Friday.

“I think my resolution will be to continue to come to the fitness center here, to try to keep in the shape that I should be in,” Franke said.

“I want to continue good habits, like exercising at least five days a week, and just behaving,” added Rosonke.

Jina Scholbrock, younger than the others questioned at 22, said maintaining fitness was important to her.

“I just want to improve my fitness a little bit,” she said. “I feel like over the years I’ve improved a little bit, and I just want to keep improving.”

For readers who put physical fitness on the top of their resolution list, Chickasaw Wellness Complex is open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday. They also offer 24-7 memberships and 24-7 guest passes. More information is available at wellnesscomplex.com.

