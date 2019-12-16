White Christmas looking doubtful

It might not take much to constitute a “White Christmas,” but it’s still looking highly doubtful that we’re going to see snow on the ground when Dec. 25 rolls around.

“Basically, you guys just keep missing out,” said Jeff Makowski, a forecaster and meteorologist based out of the National Weather Service’s La Crosse, Wisconsin, office, “and it will feel like Christmas over the next couple of days but it’s not going to look like it.”

That’s because we’re in the midst of a relative cold snap early this week, but temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 30s by the weekend, melting what little snow is on the ground.

