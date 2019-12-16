Home / News / White Christmas looking doubtful

White Christmas looking doubtful

Mon, 12/16/2019 - 10:51am Bob Fenske
It doesn’t take much to earn the label, but then again, there isn’t all that much on the horizon
By: 
Bob Fenske

It might not take much to constitute a “White Christmas,” but it’s still looking highly doubtful that we’re going to see snow on the ground when Dec. 25 rolls around.

“Basically, you guys just keep missing out,” said Jeff Makowski, a forecaster and meteorologist based out of the National Weather Service’s La Crosse, Wisconsin, office, “and it will feel like Christmas over the next couple of days but it’s not going to look like it.”

That’s because we’re in the midst of a relative cold snap early this week, but temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 30s by the weekend, melting what little snow is on the ground.

For more on this story see the December 17 Tribune.

