White Christmas may melt away this weekend

If you like warm weather — or at least what qualifies as such in Northeast Iowa — you’re going to love this weekend’s forecast.

If you’re the type of person who wants a “white Christmas,” well … there’s still hope, but it’s fading.

What little snow cover that remains in and around Chickasaw County is in all likelihood going to disappear this weekend as highs are expected to climb into the upper 30s today (Friday), Saturday and Sunday.

And no major storms are on the proverbial horizon.

“There’s still time, but the next seven days looks awfully quiet and dry,” said Rod Swerman, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s La Crosse, Wis., office that provides forecasts for Northeast Iowa.

