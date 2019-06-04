Home / News / Whole lot of ‘heaving’ going around

Whole lot of ‘heaving’ going around

Sat, 04/06/2019 - 3:24pm Bob Fenske
As frost departs the ground, it’s creating a mess on roads, parking lots
By: 
Bob Fenske

Driving into the New Hampton High School back parking lot these days is … well, it’s an adventure.
And if there’s any consolation for the students and teachers who park in the lot, it is this: Those “heaves” in the road are not just a school thing.
“It’s happening everywhere,” New Hampton Superintendent Jay Jurrens said. “The gravel roads in the country, there are some that are really bad. There’s really nothing you can do about it because it’s just a result of the winter we’ve had.”
Across New Hampton, Ring Road around Mikkelson Park has been closed for several days because of “heaving,” and let’s be honest, it’s pothole heaven around these parts.
The heaving is being caused by frost forcing its way out of the ground, and the issue has been exacerbated by the kind of winter Northeast Iowa experienced.
— For more on this story, see the April 5 New Hampton Tribune. 

