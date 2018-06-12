A whole lot of Christmas

The weather may not have been the greatest on Saturday but that did not stop children of all ages from enjoying Christmas in Nashua.

Santa made his appearance at the Nashua Town and Country Club on Saturday morning to visit with the children and make sure all the children were being good.

Santa’s Workshop also had many craft stations for children to enjoy and each child received a goodie bag. Each goodie bag was put together by the residents of Cedar Vale Assisted Living. This event was sponsored by the Nashua Women of Today.

— For more on this story, see the Dec. 6 Nashua Reporter.