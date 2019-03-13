A whole lot of fun and games!

Children’s enthusiasm for the Elementary Carnival on Friday was palpable.

Like many others, fourth-grader Belle Broughton arrived before the games opened and had been there hanging out with her friends for the whole two-plus hours of games.

Her favorite prize?

A gold sequined plush emoji.

Was she going to come back next year?

She didn’t have to think that hard before answering yes.

