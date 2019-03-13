Home / News / A whole lot of fun and games!

A whole lot of fun and games!

Wed, 03/13/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
As usual, New Hampton Elementary Carnival hits all the right notes
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Children’s enthusiasm for the Elementary Carnival on Friday was palpable.
Like many others, fourth-grader Belle Broughton arrived before the games opened and had been there hanging out with her friends for the whole two-plus hours of games.
Her favorite prize?
A gold sequined plush emoji.
Was she going to come back next year?
She didn’t have to think that hard before answering yes.
— For more on this story, see the March 12 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

