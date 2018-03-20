Home / News / A whole lot of green!
Fareway employees (from left) Eileen Eichenberger, Jake Williams, Austen Potter, Trevor Ohm, Randy Frisch, Jeremy Wight, Shaun Morris, Tammy Miller, Renee Timmerman and Joe Eyanson show off their Irish spirit on St. Patrick’s Day as they celebrate the store surpassing its goal for its Muscular Dystrophy Association fundraiser.

A whole lot of green!

Tue, 03/20/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
On St. Patrick’s Day, Fareway celebrates reaching its MDA goal
By: 
Bob Fenske

It wasn’t just St. Patrick’s Day that had Fareway’s full-time employees going green on Saturday.
The folks at the New Hampton grocery store were paying up on a “bet” as the store reached its goal in Fareway’s annual Shamrocks Campaign for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Whatever the reason, the employees got more than a few looks on Saturday.
“The green hair makes Randy look 20 years younger,” said employee Tammy Miller about Fareway’s store manager, Randy Frisch.
— For more on this story, see the March 20 Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here