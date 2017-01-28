A whole lot of snow

This storm definitely didn’t miss Chickasaw County; in fact, Old Man Winter threw a little more at us than originally expected.New Hampton received eight inches of snow during the storm that hit the area on Tuesday night and continued throughout the day on Wednesday.And that meant state, county and city road crews had some long days ... and in some cases, long nights.“It’s a tough snowfall because it’s so wet and heavy,” New Hampton Street Superintendent Junior Mai said Wednesday morning. “We went out at 1 a.m. and we’re going back out tonight.”In New Hampton, street crews plowed the entire town, cleaned up the city’s parking lots and cleared the entire downtown area of the 8 inches of snow that fell overnight.For the complete story see the 1/26/2017 New Hampton Tribune.