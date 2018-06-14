A whole lot of water

The current is “super swift” at the Little Cedar River and residents were warned to avoid boating on area waterways, Nashua City Clerk Rhonda Dean said.

“We caution people on that,” Dean said. Water levels are higher downstream because the dam is wide open, including at a couple inlets that go out into the river. “People who try to boat in the area — we wouldn’t recommend that until the water goes down.”

“The gates have been wide open for two days now,” Dean said on Monday. “You can tell when the gates are wide open, it’s flowing over not just the middle but both sides.”

