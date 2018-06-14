Home / News / A whole lot of water

A whole lot of water

Thu, 06/14/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Waters rise on rivers after storms pound Nashua area
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The current is “super swift” at the Little Cedar River and residents were warned to avoid boating on area waterways, Nashua City Clerk Rhonda Dean said.
“We caution people on that,” Dean said. Water levels are higher downstream because the dam is wide open, including at a couple inlets that go out into the river. “People who try to boat in the area — we wouldn’t recommend that until the water goes down.”
“The gates have been wide open for two days now,” Dean said on Monday. “You can tell when the gates are wide open, it’s flowing over not just the middle but both sides.”
— For more on this story, see the June 14 Nashua Reporter.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here