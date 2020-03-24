Home / News / A whole new world
Maybe one of the best ways to show how the Coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting our little corner of the world is this picture of downtown New Hampton taken around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Because bars are closed and restaurants can only provide carryout and delivery meals, Main Street is almost deserted.

A whole new world

Tue, 03/24/2020 - 9:25am Bob Fenske
We’re learning on the fly as the area deals with Coronavirus pandemic
By: 
Bob Fenske

By day, it almost seemed normal. Folks were out and about, going to work, getting groceries and doing those day-to-day things like filling up with gas and grabbing a cup of coffee or a bottle of pop. 

Granted, if you drove by an elementary school, the absence of kids on the playground was a hint that these weren’t normal times.

But it was the evenings that really told us we were dealing with a public health crisis like we’ve never seen before.

For more on this story see the March 24 Tribune.

