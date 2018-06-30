Home / News / From whom all blessings ‘Flo’

From whom all blessings ‘Flo’

Sat, 06/30/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Throndson family reunites again to help restore three area homes
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Florence Throndson may no longer be here on Earth, but because of the gratitude for their blessings that she taught her children, she lives on through their good works.
Between twenty-five and forty volunteers with the nonprofit Project Flo, Tim Throndson estimated, labored away in the June sun last week alongside the homeowners, Dan and Amy Deterding, to restore their house on North Washington in Fredericksburg.
“The overwhelming part was more when you started digging into things,” Amy Deterding told Throndson of Raleigh, N.C. “It was overwhelming because you’re already doing so much,” she said, voice breaking. “Overwhelming and humbling.”
— For more on this story, see the June 29 New Hampton Tribune.

