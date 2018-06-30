From whom all blessings ‘Flo’

Florence Throndson may no longer be here on Earth, but because of the gratitude for their blessings that she taught her children, she lives on through their good works.

Between twenty-five and forty volunteers with the nonprofit Project Flo, Tim Throndson estimated, labored away in the June sun last week alongside the homeowners, Dan and Amy Deterding, to restore their house on North Washington in Fredericksburg.

“The overwhelming part was more when you started digging into things,” Amy Deterding told Throndson of Raleigh, N.C. “It was overwhelming because you’re already doing so much,” she said, voice breaking. “Overwhelming and humbling.”

