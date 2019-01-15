Why J-Term matters

Snapshots from last Friday afternoon at New Hampton High School: Students spread out in the hallways working on projects … students in classrooms intently focusing on other projects … experts, if you will, working with students … teachers guiding students through problems … and yes, empty classrooms.

This is J-Term.

It looks different than the school we parents and grandparents attended. It is different.

Yet, teachers are still teaching and students are still learning.

Ask Chloe Reicherts, a student in a J-Term class in which she and her peers are writing murder mysteries that they will perform tonight [Tuesday] during a dinner theater that will be held in the cafeteria.

