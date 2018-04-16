Will this winter ever end?

The line of the weekend may have been overheard at Kwik Star Sunday afternoon.

“I don’t really give a you-know-what that it could have been a lot worse. This just sucks.”

Maybe we’ve been wrong; maybe spring really isn’t coming this year.

For a fourth straight weekend, Chickasaw County received a visit from Old Man Winter, and while he behaved much more badly elsewhere — especially to the north and west of us — it wasn’t pretty.

Say this for him, though, he brought a little variety this time. Strong winds that gusted more than 50 miles per hour Saturday morning, a brief sleet storm just past noon on Saturday made driving a dicey affair and then a couple of inches of snow fell overnight before more snow fell late Sunday afternoon.

And it sound like he may not be done with us as the National Weather Service on Monday issued a winter storm watch for Chickasaw County that runs from 1 a.m. Wednesday until 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Forecasters say this storm will bring a porpourri of precipitation, including rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow to the area and they say there's a possibility that 4 to 6 inches of snow will fall.

— For more on the winter that won't end, see both the April 17 and April 20 Tribunes